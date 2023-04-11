Culpeper County High School
Student: Elle Crosley
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Lisa and Thomas Crosley
Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School—Math Analysis, Collegiate Chemistry, Humanities 10, Research I, Spanish II, Spanish III, Guitar and Health/PE 10
Honors: All As and Recognition of Academic Excellence
Extracurricular: Green Ribbon, Miles of Scarves, Student Council Association, National Art Honor Society, Jazz Band, Color guard, Everyday Electronics at Mountain Vista Governor’s School, National Art Honor Society, and guitar.
Community: Miles of Scarves and National Art Honor Society service hours
Hobbies: Guitar, color guard, crocheting, painting, crafts, traveling, and sewing.
Ambitions: I am hoping to graduate from high school with an associate’s degree from Laurel Ridge Community College, and then continue my education in a field where I am able to use math, science, and creativity to help others.