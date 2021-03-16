 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Emily Evans
0 comments
top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Emily Evans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Evans

Emily Evans

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Shawn and Kathy Evans

Classes: Algebra 2, VA US History Dual Enrollment, English 11 DE 111 112, Econ and Finance, Chemistry, Sports Marketing, Algebra 3 Adv and Sports Medicine 1

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Awards: National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Health and PE, Blue Devil Pride Recognition Award, Sportsmanship Award for Field Hockey and Lacrosse

Extracurricular: SCA Executive Council

Sports: Varsity Field Hockey Varsity Lacrosse; Florida Field Hockey Showcase

Community: Mountainside Physical Therapy, provided front desk and equipment sanitization for patients; pet caregiver—made nutritious meals and ensured outdoor exercise.

Hobbies: I enjoy painting. I express my thoughts by painting while relieving stress. I enjoy taking the extra time and practicing field hockey. Field hockey is my second home. You can only get better from the time you put in offseason. I also love designing and creating looks for outfits. I love expressing myself through fashion.

Ambitions: My plan for the future includes attending a four-year college and pursuing not only my academic career but my field hockey career. I have been enjoying my recruiting process and I can’t wait to see where my journey takes me. I plan on majoring in sports management or business. My dream is to be a fashion designer or become a professional field hockey player. I also hope to able to make this world a better environment and a better place for everyone.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News