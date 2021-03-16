CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Emily Evans

Hobbies : I enjoy painting. I express my thoughts by painting while relieving stress. I enjoy taking the extra time and practicing field hockey. Field hockey is my second home. You can only get better from the time you put in offseason. I also love designing and creating looks for outfits. I love expressing myself through fashion.

Ambitions: My plan for the future includes attending a four-year college and pursuing not only my academic career but my field hockey career. I have been enjoying my recruiting process and I can’t wait to see where my journey takes me. I plan on majoring in sports management or business. My dream is to be a fashion designer or become a professional field hockey player. I also hope to able to make this world a better environment and a better place for everyone.