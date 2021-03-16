CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Emily Evans

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Shawn and Kathy Evans
Classes: Algebra 2, VA US History Dual Enrollment, English 11 DE 111 112, Econ and Finance, Chemistry, Sports Marketing, Algebra 3 Adv and Sports Medicine 1
Awards: National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Health and PE, Blue Devil Pride Recognition Award, Sportsmanship Award for Field Hockey and Lacrosse
Extracurricular: SCA Executive Council
Sports: Varsity Field Hockey Varsity Lacrosse; Florida Field Hockey Showcase
Community: Mountainside Physical Therapy, provided front desk and equipment sanitization for patients; pet caregiver—made nutritious meals and ensured outdoor exercise.
Hobbies: I enjoy painting. I express my thoughts by painting while relieving stress. I enjoy taking the extra time and practicing field hockey. Field hockey is my second home. You can only get better from the time you put in offseason. I also love designing and creating looks for outfits. I love expressing myself through fashion.
Ambitions: My plan for the future includes attending a four-year college and pursuing not only my academic career but my field hockey career. I have been enjoying my recruiting process and I can’t wait to see where my journey takes me. I plan on majoring in sports management or business. My dream is to be a fashion designer or become a professional field hockey player. I also hope to able to make this world a better environment and a better place for everyone.