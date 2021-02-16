CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Emma Wilt

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Brian & Cindy Wilt
Classes: Advanced Placement Human Geography, AP Physics I, German IV, Dual Enrollment Applied Calculus, DE Survey of English Literature I, DE American National Politics, DE Biology I, DE First Aid & Safety, DE Statistics I, DE Survey of English Literature II, DE State & Local Politics, DE Biology II, DE Advanced College Composition
Honors: Black belt in Taekwondo; Germanna Community College President’s & Dean’s Lists; Governor’s World Language Academy (German-Alternate); Certified Microsoft Office Specialist; Junior Academic Spotlight; Recognition of Excellence Superior Awards; Chick-fil-a Leader Academy Scholar; Scholar-Athlete Awards
Extracurricular: German Club, Founder; National Honor Society, Treasurer; Scholastic Bowl; Student Council Association
Sports: Taekwondo & Varsity Field Hockey
Community: Mountain Kim Martial Arts assistant instructor; St. Luke’s Lutheran Church acolyte & volunteer; Homework Helpers tutor; Chick-fil-a Leader Academy
Hobbies: Traveling, dog walking, language learning
Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year institution after high school. While there, I’m hoping to study either Geospatial Science or International Business & German. I would also enjoy studying abroad and completing an internship in the future. My goal is to potentially have a military career in Geospatial Intelligence or be a linguist.