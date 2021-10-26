 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Emmaline Bowler
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Emmaline Bowler

Emmaline Bowler

Emmaline Bowler

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Eric and Angela Bowler

Classes: English 12 Dual Enrollment, Chemistry, Student Assistant, Studio Art I, Piano Lab, Women’s Acapella, English 12 Dual Enrollment, Government, Advanced Placement Psychology, AP Calculus

Awards: National Honors Society, Tri-Musical Honors Society, President’s Honor Roll, Principal’s Honor Roll, All A’s Honor Roll/4.0, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s Youth Medallion, Young Women’s Honor Bee

Extracurricular: Women’s Accapella, church choir, district choir, Student Council Association, cross country and spring/winter track and band.

Community: Various volunteering projects: landscaping, lawn care, church cleaning, babysitting, cemetery cleanup, helping families move into and out of Culpeper, hurricane and disaster cleanup efforts with Helping Hands Disaster Relief in Louisiana and North Carolina, girls summer camp mentor, family ancestry, producing school (SCA) and church youth activities (Young Mens and Young Womens), student aid, school musical production, sewing masks for medical workers, visiting senior citizens

Hobbies: Drawing, painting, watercolor and pastel lessons, choirs, piano, band trombone player, Take Note, acapella choir, religious choirs, piano lessons and gardening.

Ambitions: I am pursuing a four-year college education at BYU-Idaho or Utah State University. I aspire to study Horticultural Sciences, Social Sciences or Emotional Therapy for Geriatrics.

