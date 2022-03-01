CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Evelyn “Bella” Groves

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Parent: Amber Groves
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, English Dual Enrollment, Sports Marketing Advanced, Introduction to Leadership, Math Analysis Honors, Virginia US History Honors, Spanish IV, and Economics and Personal Finance
Honors: Honor Roll, All-A Honor Roll, Academic Excellence Science, Academic Excellence, Scholar Athlete and Academic Scholar Award
Extracurricular: Cross country, indoor track (All-Region and All-State 4x8 Relay Runner), outdoor track (All-District 4x4 and 4x8 Relay Runner, broke outdoor 4x8 record by 2 seconds), varsity lacrosse co-captain, Student Council Association executive member, SCA social media coordinator, Spanish National Honor Society, 2nd female overall finisher at Death Ridge Brewery 6k, Splash 4 a Cure 5k
Community: Empowering Culpeper Food Drive volunteer, blood drive volunteer, CCHS concession stands worker, Chick-fil-A team member, babysitter, Kid Central, CCHS school store volunteer
Hobbies: Strength training with Marcus Haywood at Sculpting Athletes, hiking with my friends, watching the sunset, exercising and spending time with my family.
Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university, pursuing a degree in Architectural Interior Design or Business/Marketing; continue to strive to be a top runner on my cross country and track teams; maintain academic excellence throughout school; be a leader in my extracurricular activities/clubs; continue working throughout high school at Chick-Fil-A; and volunteer at my local church.