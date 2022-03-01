CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Evelyn “Bella” Groves

Hobbies : Strength training with Marcus Haywood at Sculpting Athletes, hiking with my friends, watching the sunset, exercising and spending time with my family.

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university, pursuing a degree in Architectural Interior Design or Business/Marketing; continue to strive to be a top runner on my cross country and track teams; maintain academic excellence throughout school; be a leader in my extracurricular activities/clubs; continue working throughout high school at Chick-Fil-A; and volunteer at my local church.