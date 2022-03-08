CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Faith Moore

Honors : Offensive Player of the Year, Role Model Award, Free Lance Star First Team All Area, First Team All Region, and All A Honor roll since 6th grade

Ambitions: I would love to play lacrosse in college; I am not ready to stop playing yet. Out-of-state college is the goal, hopefully somewhere warm. My biggest dream is to travel the world. I have recently thought about joining the Peace Corps. There is so much I want to do and see in this life.