CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Faith Moore

Culpeper County High School
Parents: Joseph Moore and Fallon Grimsley
Junior: Age 17
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Sports Marketing Advanced, Introduction to Leadership, English 11 Dual Enrollment, VA US History, Spanish III, Econ and Finance and Calculus
Honors: Offensive Player of the Year, Role Model Award, Free Lance Star First Team All Area, First Team All Region, and All A Honor roll since 6th grade
Extracurricular: Student Council Association since fourth grade, currently historian; varsity field hockey and lacrosse; travel lacrosse
Community: Concessions stand volunteer, Loads of Love community clothes closet, travel team lacrosse camp volunteer, food drives and food packs volunteer, Sweet Frog employee, Salvation Army bell ringer and Brandy Station VFD community basket program
Hobbies: Lacrosse, wake-surfing, skiing, swimming, hiking, watching sunrises/sunsets and playing field hockey.
Ambitions: I would love to play lacrosse in college; I am not ready to stop playing yet. Out-of-state college is the goal, hopefully somewhere warm. My biggest dream is to travel the world. I have recently thought about joining the Peace Corps. There is so much I want to do and see in this life.