CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Georgie Simpson

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Lee and Whitney Simpson
Classes: Germanna Scholars Ethics, GS British Literature, GS Biology, GS Government & Politics French I, Discrete Math, Psychology, and Advanced PE
Honors: Community Service Award, National Honor Society, All Region Varsity Lax 2021
Extracurricular: Lacrosse, field hockey, National Honor Society, FCCLA, DECA
Community: Recreation Club lifeguard, missions trip to Cuba, Teens Opposing Poverty, Child Youth Protection Committee representative
Hobbies: I enjoy playing sports and enjoying nature.
Ambitions: I hope to further my education at a four-year college after high school. I am interested in the University of Kentucky or William and Mary. After I receive my bachelors degree in Biology, I plan to enroll in medical school. My dream is to become a pediatric oncologist.