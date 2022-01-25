 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Georgie Simpson

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Lee and Whitney Simpson

Classes: Germanna Scholars Ethics, GS British Literature, GS Biology, GS Government & Politics French I, Discrete Math, Psychology, and Advanced PE

Honors: Community Service Award, National Honor Society, All Region Varsity Lax 2021

Extracurricular: Lacrosse, field hockey, National Honor Society, FCCLA, DECA

Community: Recreation Club lifeguard, missions trip to Cuba, Teens Opposing Poverty, Child Youth Protection Committee representative

Hobbies: I enjoy playing sports and enjoying nature.

Ambitions: I hope to further my education at a four-year college after high school. I am interested in the University of Kentucky or William and Mary. After I receive my bachelors degree in Biology, I plan to enroll in medical school. My dream is to become a pediatric oncologist.

