CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Grace Walbroehl

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Carl & Victoria Walbroehl

Classes: Econ and Finance, Dual Enrollment English, Pre-Vet, DE US History, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Discrete Math, Public Speaking and African American History

Honors: A honor roll, Future Farmers of America Discovery Degree

Extracurricular: FFA President, Cross Country/Winter and Spring Track, Theater

Community: Church volunteer

Hobbies: acting, hiking and rock climbing

Ambitions: I want to go to college and get a degree in History Education. I then wish to become a history teacher and impact students in the way my teachers have impacted me.

