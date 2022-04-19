CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Grace Walbroehl

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Carl & Victoria Walbroehl
Classes: Econ and Finance, Dual Enrollment English, Pre-Vet, DE US History, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Discrete Math, Public Speaking and African American History
Honors: A honor roll, Future Farmers of America Discovery Degree
Extracurricular: FFA President, Cross Country/Winter and Spring Track, Theater
Community: Church volunteer
Hobbies: acting, hiking and rock climbing
Ambitions: I want to go to college and get a degree in History Education. I then wish to become a history teacher and impact students in the way my teachers have impacted me.