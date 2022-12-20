 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Gracelynn Martinez

CCHS Spotlight Martinez

Gracelynn Martinez

Culpeper County High School

Student: Gracelynn Martinez

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Angela and Ralph Martinez

Classes: Principles of Business Marketing, Honors Human Anatomy, Algebra III Trig, Dual Enrollment Psychology, VA US History, Honors VA US Government, Sports Medicine I and II

Honors: Honor Roll, academic letter, all-A’s medal, academic letterman jacket, and Recognition of Excellence in math and German.

Extracurricular: FFA officer: Treasurer and Secretary, FCCLA and Chick-fil-A leadership academy.

Community: Every year I volunteer for the Virginia Dressage Association of Fredericksburg’s annual recognized horse show.

I also regularly volunteer my babysitting services for a husband and wife who are first responders.

Hobbies: equestrian activities and health and fitness.

Ambitions: My hopes and dreams include going to a four-year college to study sports medicine.

I would also like to further my equestrian knowledge and skills.

