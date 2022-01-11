 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Gracie Warmack

Gracie Warmack

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Paul & Amy Warmack

Classes: Sports Marketing, US Government Honors, Student Aid, Dual Enrollment English 12, Discrete Math, CTEC Healthcare Technician, Sports Medicine 2

Honors: National Honor Society historian, Honor Roll, and Academic Letters

Extracurricular: Varsity field hockey, varsity lacrosse, NHS officer, SCA club, and spike ball club.

Community: My community service is through my student aid course: Food drives, National Honor Society volunteer, MS Walk and MS Society, blood drives in school and Grill 309 server.

Hobbies: waiting tables, indoor lacrosse at the Fredericksburg Field House, and helping to care for my neighbors’ animals when they are away.

Ambitions: My hopes for the future after high school is to attend a four-year university and pursue my major in Nursing. At the end of this school year, I plan to earn my Nurse Assistant Certification and my Personal Trainer Certificate. My dream is to end up working in a hospital, specifically in the Emergency Room. My goal is to help and care for people the way I want people to care for me if I needed help. Customer service is very important to me and I hope to see myself working with people in the future.

