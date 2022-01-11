CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Gracie Warmack

Ambitions: My hopes for the future after high school is to attend a four-year university and pursue my major in Nursing. At the end of this school year, I plan to earn my Nurse Assistant Certification and my Personal Trainer Certificate. My dream is to end up working in a hospital, specifically in the Emergency Room. My goal is to help and care for people the way I want people to care for me if I needed help. Customer service is very important to me and I hope to see myself working with people in the future.