CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Gracie Warmack

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Paul & Amy Warmack
Classes: Sports Marketing, US Government Honors, Student Aid, Dual Enrollment English 12, Discrete Math, CTEC Healthcare Technician, Sports Medicine 2
Honors: National Honor Society historian, Honor Roll, and Academic Letters
Extracurricular: Varsity field hockey, varsity lacrosse, NHS officer, SCA club, and spike ball club.
Community: My community service is through my student aid course: Food drives, National Honor Society volunteer, MS Walk and MS Society, blood drives in school and Grill 309 server.
Hobbies: waiting tables, indoor lacrosse at the Fredericksburg Field House, and helping to care for my neighbors’ animals when they are away.
People are also reading…
Ambitions: My hopes for the future after high school is to attend a four-year university and pursue my major in Nursing. At the end of this school year, I plan to earn my Nurse Assistant Certification and my Personal Trainer Certificate. My dream is to end up working in a hospital, specifically in the Emergency Room. My goal is to help and care for people the way I want people to care for me if I needed help. Customer service is very important to me and I hope to see myself working with people in the future.