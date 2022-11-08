 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Grey Myers

  • 0
Culpeper County High School

Student: Grey Myers

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Patricia and David Myers

Schedule: Dual Enrollment English, DE Biology, DE US Government, Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, Physics, and Spanish III

Honors: Germanna Scholar, Honor Roll (9-12), Academic Letterman Jacket, 2021-2022 Academic Excellence in Band Award

Extracurricular: Summer Drum Major Leadership Academy at James Madison University, Drum Major for CCHS Marching Band, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, inaugural CCHS Jazz Summit, Jazz Quartet Combo, Tri-M Musical Honor Society, All State Eligible and All District Band, and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy

Community: Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Santa Cop Volunteer, Team Jordan Suicide Awareness Fundraiser Volunteer Pianist and volunteer pianist SAFE Candlelight Vigil domestic violence awareness event

Hobbies: Music — Piano, voice, drum, and guitar lessons, fishing, boating, swimming, reading, and raising chickens

Ambitions: After graduation, I hope to attend the University of Mary Washington, where I plan to major in biology and minor in music. My ultimate goal is to attend graduate school and become a Physician Assistant before moving back to Culpeper to serve the community that helped raise me.

