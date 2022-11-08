CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Grey Myers

Culpeper County High School
Student: Grey Myers
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Patricia and David Myers
Schedule: Dual Enrollment English, DE Biology, DE US Government, Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, Physics, and Spanish III
Honors: Germanna Scholar, Honor Roll (9-12), Academic Letterman Jacket, 2021-2022 Academic Excellence in Band Award
Extracurricular: Summer Drum Major Leadership Academy at James Madison University, Drum Major for CCHS Marching Band, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, inaugural CCHS Jazz Summit, Jazz Quartet Combo, Tri-M Musical Honor Society, All State Eligible and All District Band, and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy
Community: Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Santa Cop Volunteer, Team Jordan Suicide Awareness Fundraiser Volunteer Pianist and volunteer pianist SAFE Candlelight Vigil domestic violence awareness event
Hobbies: Music — Piano, voice, drum, and guitar lessons, fishing, boating, swimming, reading, and raising chickens
Ambitions: After graduation, I hope to attend the University of Mary Washington, where I plan to major in biology and minor in music. My ultimate goal is to attend graduate school and become a Physician Assistant before moving back to Culpeper to serve the community that helped raise me.