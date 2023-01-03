CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hannah Southard

Culpeper County High School
Student: Hannah Southard
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Amy Jeffries and Craig Southard
Classes: EMT I, EMT II, VA US Government and English 12
Honors: Perfect Attendance since 1st grade, Best basketball free throw shooter, AB honor roll, Academic Excellence All A honor roll 2020-21 school year, letterman's jacket for academic excellence.
Extracurricular: basketball, softball, female flag football team.
Community: I work with my Grandfather helping him with his business for about 15 hours a week, and help a friend on his farm.
Hobbies: Girls flag football league, been a quarterback for several years.
Ambitions: My hope for my future is to work in a rehabilitation center. My dream would be to work with older people as that is what I enjoy.