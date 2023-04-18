Culpeper County High School
Student: Iman Ali
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Asma and Arif Ali
Classes: Introduction to Leadership, Spanish III, Health/PE 10, Advanced Placement World History, Advanced Yearbook Design, Honors English 10, Physics, and Advanced Algebra II
Honors: CCHS Academic Excellence Award, All A-B honor roll
Extracurricular: Yearbook club
Community: Culpeper County Library Children's Summer Reading Program volunteer; volunteering at the homeless shelter and making dinner; volunteering to help serve dinner for those in need at CTEC.
Hobbies: Cross Country and Islamic school
Ambitions: In the future, I hope to attend the Germanna Scholars program and graduate high school with my associate's degree. After high school, I want to continue my education and go to college to get a job in Engineering.