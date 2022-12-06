CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Isabella Hardaway

Culpeper County High School

Student: Isabella Hardaway

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Danielle and Howard Hardaway

Classes: Honors US Government, Honors Earth Science, Ecology, Honors English, Advanced Survey Meteorology, Floriculture, Physical Conditioning, and Piano Lab

Honors: All A’s honor roll, Excellence in Foreign Languages (Spanish), AP World History Exam high score, 1270 on the PSAT, All A’s total average 2019-2022, All district cross country, All region cross country, All district indoor track, All region indoor track, 5th place at indoor state meet, medal for 4x800m relay, All district outdoor track, All region outdoor track, 12th place for the 4x800m relay at the outdoor state meet and All area athlete.

Extracurricular: Cross Country team captain, mid and long-distance Track all year round, Parliamentarian of the Culpeper Senior FFA Chapter, Spanish Honors Society and GSA Club.

Community: Muddy Run farm volunteer socializing with llamas and other animals, battlefield event parking volunteer, Culpeper Air Show volunteer, cross-country team volunteer, Kid Central volunteer

Hobbies: drawing, reading, and playing Minecraft.

Ambitions: I want to go to Virginia Tech for four years and get a degree in something with the environment, possibly Natural Resources. After completing my education, I would like to help the environment in some way, especially if I could work in the National Park Service.