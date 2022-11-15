CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jacob Mills

Culpeper County High School
Student: Jacob Mills
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Melissa and Steve Mills
Classes: Advanced Placement Government, AP Statistics, AP English, AP Physics, Public Speaking, and Craft Design
Honors: Recognition of Excellence in English, History, and Math, and All A academic medal honors
Extracurricular: Spike ball club, National Honor Society, and 4H Livestock/Goat Club
Community: Relay for life, Wreaths Across America, Culpeper Heat Shelter, and Toys for Tots volunteer, part-time employment, construction assistant with Best Bill Homes
Hobbies: Lacrosse high school and travel league, hiking, indoor rock climbing, and fishing
Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college to obtain an MBA in business/finance while continuing to play lacrosse at the collegiate level. After graduation, I would like to have a career on Wall Street or with a Fortune 500 company.