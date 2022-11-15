 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jacob Mills

  • 0
CCHS spotlight Mills

Jacob Mills

Culpeper County High School

Student: Jacob Mills

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Melissa and Steve Mills

Classes: Advanced Placement Government, AP Statistics, AP English, AP Physics, Public Speaking, and Craft Design

Honors: Recognition of Excellence in English, History, and Math, and All A academic medal honors

Extracurricular: Spike ball club, National Honor Society, and 4H Livestock/Goat Club

Community: Relay for life, Wreaths Across America, Culpeper Heat Shelter, and Toys for Tots volunteer, part-time employment, construction assistant with Best Bill Homes

People are also reading…

Hobbies: Lacrosse high school and travel league, hiking, indoor rock climbing, and fishing

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college to obtain an MBA in business/finance while continuing to play lacrosse at the collegiate level. After graduation, I would like to have a career on Wall Street or with a Fortune 500 company.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth had a surprising request when it came to having her photo taken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert