CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jacob Mills

Honors : Recognition of Excellence in English, History, and Math, and All A academic medal honors

Community : Relay for life, Wreaths Across America, Culpeper Heat Shelter, and Toys for Tots volunteer, part-time employment, construction assistant with Best Bill Homes

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college to obtain an MBA in business/finance while continuing to play lacrosse at the collegiate level. After graduation, I would like to have a career on Wall Street or with a Fortune 500 company.