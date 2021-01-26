 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jacqueline Swope
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jacqueline Swope

Jacqueline Swope

Jacqueline Swope

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: James and Kimberly Swope

Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Dual Enrollment English 243, Student Aide, Government, Sociology, Discrete Math, DE Teachers for Tomorrow

Honors: Scholar-Athlete Award, All A’s Honor Roll, AB Honor Roll, Academic Letter, Varsity Letter, states swimming competition, Child Abuse Awareness Certificate, Safety Sitters Course completion, CPR Certified, Recognition of Excellence—Bronze and Silver, SCA leadership conference, Blue Devil Pride Referral and Girls State nomination.

Extracurricular: Student Council Association, Chick-Fil-A Leader academy, Spanish Honor Society treasurer, Family, Career, and Communication Leaders in America member

Sports: CCHS Varsity Swim Team

Community: LEDO Pizza waitress, Old Town Athletic Campus Kidcare provider, babysitter, winter heat shelter volunteer and food drive volunteer

Hobbies: Nation’s Capital Swim Club, High School Swim Prep, Bible study, weight lifting, and spending time with family and friends

Ambitions: I aspire to go to a good four-year college and earn a degree in nursing or education. My goal is to change kids’ lives for the better. After college, I also would like to be happily married and have a family of my own.

