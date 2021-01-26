CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jacqueline Swope

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: James and Kimberly Swope
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Dual Enrollment English 243, Student Aide, Government, Sociology, Discrete Math, DE Teachers for Tomorrow
Honors: Scholar-Athlete Award, All A’s Honor Roll, AB Honor Roll, Academic Letter, Varsity Letter, states swimming competition, Child Abuse Awareness Certificate, Safety Sitters Course completion, CPR Certified, Recognition of Excellence—Bronze and Silver, SCA leadership conference, Blue Devil Pride Referral and Girls State nomination.
Extracurricular: Student Council Association, Chick-Fil-A Leader academy, Spanish Honor Society treasurer, Family, Career, and Communication Leaders in America member
Sports: CCHS Varsity Swim Team
Community: LEDO Pizza waitress, Old Town Athletic Campus Kidcare provider, babysitter, winter heat shelter volunteer and food drive volunteer
Hobbies: Nation’s Capital Swim Club, High School Swim Prep, Bible study, weight lifting, and spending time with family and friends