CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jeffrey Nicol
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jeffrey Nicol

Jeffrey Nicol

 Gordon

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Bryce and Christina Nicol

Classes: Intro to Yearbook Leadership, English 12 Dual Enrollment, VA US Govt Advanced Placement, Student Assistant, Earth Science Advanced Survey Meteorology, Advanced Acting, Discrete Math and Computer Information Systems.

Awards: State Forensics Duo Interpretation 3rd place; Honorable Mention for Yearbook Copy/Caption: Student Life Journalism Education Association contest; and was implemental in the CCHS yearbook receiving a superior rating from the Va. High School League.

Extracurricular: CCHS Yearbook Staff (design editor, business manager, and current editor-in-chief; Student Council Association historian and social networking manager and multiple CCHS drama productions

Sports: CCHS Swim and Boys Swim Captain

Community: I volunteered as a summer swim team coach for five hours every week last summer. I worked as a lifeguard and averaged about 38 hours a week June through September, 2020.

Hobbies: I write articles for the Culpeper Star-Exponent as part of its student internship program.

Ambitions: I hope to attend Weber State University and major in business.

