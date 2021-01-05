CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jeffrey Nicol

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Bryce and Christina Nicol
Classes: Intro to Yearbook Leadership, English 12 Dual Enrollment, VA US Govt Advanced Placement, Student Assistant, Earth Science Advanced Survey Meteorology, Advanced Acting, Discrete Math and Computer Information Systems.
Awards: State Forensics Duo Interpretation 3rd place; Honorable Mention for Yearbook Copy/Caption: Student Life Journalism Education Association contest; and was implemental in the CCHS yearbook receiving a superior rating from the Va. High School League.
Extracurricular: CCHS Yearbook Staff (design editor, business manager, and current editor-in-chief; Student Council Association historian and social networking manager and multiple CCHS drama productions
Sports: CCHS Swim and Boys Swim Captain
Community: I volunteered as a summer swim team coach for five hours every week last summer. I worked as a lifeguard and averaged about 38 hours a week June through September, 2020.
Hobbies: I write articles for the Culpeper Star-Exponent as part of its student internship program.