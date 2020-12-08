CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Joseph Holland

Ambitions: I hope to balance work and academics, while completing high school in the top 1% of my class as a three-sport student athlete. I plan to attend a prestigious four-year university, possibly while playing football there. After that, I plan to complete graduate work in the field of either engineering, finance, or law. Once I obtain a graduate degree, I hope to work in the field of my choice, with the goal of eventually owning my own firm or company.