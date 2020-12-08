 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Joseph Holland
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Joseph Holland

Joseph Holland

Joseph Holland

Culpeper County High School

Student: Joseph Holland

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Joe & Hallie Holland

Classes: Mountain View Governor’s School Calculus 2 Advanced Placement, MVGS Physics 2 AP, MVGS International Relations/Gov. AP, MVGS Computer Science 1 AP, English Literature and Composition AP, US History AP, Student Aide and Spanish V.

Honors: All A Honor Roll, JV Football Sportsmanship Award, Student Athlete Award, AP Scholar Award, Varsity Football Leadership Council, 2019 All Northwestern District Honorable Mention Linebacker, MVGS Science Fair 2nd Place: Engineering, Fauquier Regional Science Fair: US Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award, Varsity Soccer Team Captain, AP Scholar with Distinction, College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition (PSAT) and NMSQT Commended Scholar.

Extracurricular: FBLA, Men’s Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee, MVGS Robotics, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society.

Sports: JV Football, JV Soccer, Varsity Football, Varsity Soccer and Varsity Track and Field.

Community: Flavor on Main employee and Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church member and volunteer.

Hobbies: fishing, reading, and playing sports.

Ambitions: I hope to balance work and academics, while completing high school in the top 1% of my class as a three-sport student athlete. I plan to attend a prestigious four-year university, possibly while playing football there. After that, I plan to complete graduate work in the field of either engineering, finance, or law. Once I obtain a graduate degree, I hope to work in the field of my choice, with the goal of eventually owning my own firm or company.

