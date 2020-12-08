CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Joseph Holland

Culpeper County High School
Student: Joseph Holland
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Joe & Hallie Holland
Classes: Mountain View Governor’s School Calculus 2 Advanced Placement, MVGS Physics 2 AP, MVGS International Relations/Gov. AP, MVGS Computer Science 1 AP, English Literature and Composition AP, US History AP, Student Aide and Spanish V.
Support Local Journalism
Honors: All A Honor Roll, JV Football Sportsmanship Award, Student Athlete Award, AP Scholar Award, Varsity Football Leadership Council, 2019 All Northwestern District Honorable Mention Linebacker, MVGS Science Fair 2nd Place: Engineering, Fauquier Regional Science Fair: US Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award, Varsity Soccer Team Captain, AP Scholar with Distinction, College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition (PSAT) and NMSQT Commended Scholar.
Extracurricular: FBLA, Men’s Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee, MVGS Robotics, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society.
Sports: JV Football, JV Soccer, Varsity Football, Varsity Soccer and Varsity Track and Field.
Community: Flavor on Main employee and Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church member and volunteer.
Hobbies: fishing, reading, and playing sports.
Ambitions: I hope to balance work and academics, while completing high school in the top 1% of my class as a three-sport student athlete. I plan to attend a prestigious four-year university, possibly while playing football there. After that, I plan to complete graduate work in the field of either engineering, finance, or law. Once I obtain a graduate degree, I hope to work in the field of my choice, with the goal of eventually owning my own firm or company.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!