CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Josephine Swope

Culpeper County High School
Student: Josephine Swope
Senior: Age 17
Parents: James and Kimberly Swope
Classes: Teacher's Aide; English 12 Dual Enrollment 243 244; VA US Govt Advanced Placement; Earth Science ll; Meteorology Sociology; Discrete Math and Teachers for Tomorrow
Honors: certified mandated reporter; Award of Excellence VHSL State Competition; Scholar Athlete Award; All "A" Honor Roll; All "A B" Honor Roll; Perfect Attendance; Girls Swim All-State Team 2018-2019; All-District and All-Region Award for Girls Swim; Women's Swim MVP; CPR Certified and Recognition of Academic Excellence for Science
Extracurricular: Nation's Capital Club Team; employee, Kids Club at Old Town Athletic Campus; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; National Spanish Honor Society; National Honor Society and Student Council Association
Sports: Varsity Swim Team
Community: Culpeper Heat Shelter; Parents Night Out at CCHS; food drive at EVHS and CCHS; Children's Church at Jeffersonton Baptist Church
Hobbies: reading; babysitting; weightlifting; Bible Study and spending time with my friends and family