CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Joy Ramsey

Culpeper High School
Student: Joy Ramsey
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Lawrence & Bridget Ramsey
Classes: Advanced Placement Statistics, AP Government, Student Aide, AP Literature, AP Environmental Science, Spanish V, Sports Medicine 2
Honors: Morgans Message Ambassador, All A Honor Roll, All A-B Honor Roll, Academic Letter, Student Ambassador, Varsity Lacrosse Letter, Varsity Field Hockey Letter, Lacrosse Captain, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society Member
Extracurricular: Field Hockey, Lacrosse, Spikeball Club, Green Ribbon Club, Spanish National Honor Society secretary
Community: Field hockey camp, Challengers Baseball Buddy volunteer, food drive and distribution, student aide, Third Thursday Concert Series volunteer, Culpeper Lacrosse Association volunteer coach, shadowing Judge Dale Durrer and Denim And Pearls
Hobbies: Spending time with my family, babysit, read, spend time with friends, exercise, cultural exploration through world travel
Ambitions: I am going to graduate with an advanced diploma in May, 2022. After high school, I am going to attend a four-year university and play collegiate lacrosse. I plan to major in political science and minor in pre-law or criminal justice. After that, I am going to attend law school to become an attorney. I am going to return to Culpeper and build a general practice and do pro-bono guardians ad litem on the side to give back to the community.