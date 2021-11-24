CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Joy Ramsey

Ambitions: I am going to graduate with an advanced diploma in May, 2022. After high school, I am going to attend a four-year university and play collegiate lacrosse. I plan to major in political science and minor in pre-law or criminal justice. After that, I am going to attend law school to become an attorney. I am going to return to Culpeper and build a general practice and do pro-bono guardians ad litem on the side to give back to the community.