CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Juliana Groves

Culpeper County High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Parent: Amber Groves
Classes: English 10 Honors, Computer Programming, Life Planning, Spanish II, Sports Marketing, Math Analysis Honors, World History Honors, Chemistry Honors, PE, and Spanish III
Honors: All A Honor Roll, Academic Excellence Award, Outstanding Academic Excellence, Scholar Athlete Award, Defensive Player of the Year Varsity Basketball
Extracurricular: Varsity Basketball, Culpeper Comets Travel Soccer, NVSC, Super Y Soccer Finalist, NJHS Member and Lady Hustle AAU Basketball
Community: Subway Team Member, babysitting and dog sitting, Culpeper Sheriff’s Camp, Culpeper Little Comets VA State Referee Program
Hobbies: soccer, basketball and golf; Splash 4 A Cure 5k; Spike Ball; Top Golf; Let’s Get Better Together Basketball Training and Culpeper Sport & Fitness strength training/speed & agility
Ambitions: During the rest of my time at CCHS, I plan to maintain academic excellence and graduate at the top of my class, while being a leader on our basketball and soccer teams. I plan to graduate with honors, and would like to attend a competitive university to study cybersecurity or Law and, hopefully, continue my soccer career.