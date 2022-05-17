 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Juliana Groves

Juliana Groves

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore: Age 16

Parent: Amber Groves

Classes: English 10 Honors, Computer Programming, Life Planning, Spanish II, Sports Marketing, Math Analysis Honors, World History Honors, Chemistry Honors, PE, and Spanish III

Honors: All A Honor Roll, Academic Excellence Award, Outstanding Academic Excellence, Scholar Athlete Award, Defensive Player of the Year Varsity Basketball

Extracurricular: Varsity Basketball, Culpeper Comets Travel Soccer, NVSC, Super Y Soccer Finalist, NJHS Member and Lady Hustle AAU Basketball

Community: Subway Team Member, babysitting and dog sitting, Culpeper Sheriff’s Camp, Culpeper Little Comets VA State Referee Program

Hobbies: soccer, basketball and golf; Splash 4 A Cure 5k; Spike Ball; Top Golf; Let’s Get Better Together Basketball Training and Culpeper Sport & Fitness strength training/speed & agility

Ambitions: During the rest of my time at CCHS, I plan to maintain academic excellence and graduate at the top of my class, while being a leader on our basketball and soccer teams. I plan to graduate with honors, and would like to attend a competitive university to study cybersecurity or Law and, hopefully, continue my soccer career.

