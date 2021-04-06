CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kallie Ann Jones

Culpeper County High SchoolParents: Joe & Laura Jones
Junior: Age 16
Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School Computer Science 1, MVGS Humanities 11, MVGS Statistics, MVGS Collegiate Biology, Honors Human Anatomy, Craft Design, MVGS Collegiate Biology, Econ and Finance and Nutrition and Wellness
Honors: A and A/B Honor Roll
Extracurricular: Freshman Class President, DECA, SHS, Chick Fil A Leadership Academy
Sports: Varsity Wrestling, National Team Wrestling
Community: Gardening, Winter Heat Shelter volunteer, Food distribution volunteer, YCC Summer Volunteer
Hobbies: Hiking, playing violin, reading
Ambitions: I hope to go to UVA after graduating from CCHS and MVGS, and go through schooling to be a Nurse Practitioner at a local hospital