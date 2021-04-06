 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kallie Ann Jones
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kallie Ann Jones

Kallie Ann Jones

Kallie Ann Jones

Culpeper County High SchoolParents: Joe & Laura Jones

Junior: Age 16

Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School Computer Science 1, MVGS Humanities 11, MVGS Statistics, MVGS Collegiate Biology, Honors Human Anatomy, Craft Design, MVGS Collegiate Biology, Econ and Finance and Nutrition and Wellness

Honors: A and A/B Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Freshman Class President, DECA, SHS, Chick Fil A Leadership Academy

Sports: Varsity Wrestling, National Team Wrestling

Community: Gardening, Winter Heat Shelter volunteer, Food distribution volunteer, YCC Summer Volunteer

Hobbies: Hiking, playing violin, reading

Ambitions: I hope to go to UVA after graduating from CCHS and MVGS, and go through schooling to be a Nurse Practitioner at a local hospital

