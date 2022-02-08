CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kallie Jones

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Joseph & Laura Jones
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Humanities/International Relations, MVGS Calculus, MVGS Microbiology, MVGS Microeconomics, Small Animal Care, Psychology, MVGS Ecology, MVGS Macroeconomics, English 12 Honors, Sociology
Honors: Academic and Varsity Letter, wrestling sportsmanship award, A-B honor roll and Academic Excellence Award
Extracurricular: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Envirothon, CCHS Varsity Wrestling, Virginia Women’s National Team and ninth grade class president.
Community: Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue, gardener and housekeeper for blind neighbors food charity; volunteer events and Youth Conservation Corps
Hobbies: Virginia Women’s National Team for Wrestling
People are also reading…
Ambitions: I wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University and study for a masters degree in nursing or another medical science. My goal is to become a nurse practitioner at a nonprofit hospital. During my years of study, I will volunteer as an EMT in Richmond. I also plan to learn jujitsu during my college career.