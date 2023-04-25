Culpeper County High School

Student: Kelsey Dugger

Sophomore: Age 15

Parents: Karen and Jim Dugger

Classes: Spanish II, Culinary Arts I, Advanced Algebra II, Advanced Placement World History, Honors English 10, Health/PE 10 and Chemistry

Honors: Academic Letter A/B Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Cast member of "Les Misérables" and FFA member

Community: Yowell Elementary School weekly volunteer, have helped teachers prepare Chromebook carts for the year and get their classrooms ready and Mama’s Helper: every Wednesday I go to a neighbor’s house while her husband works. I enjoy playing with her two young boys, tiring them out, and helping their mom get them ready for bed.

Hobbies: I love baking. I bake all the time. I enjoy sharing my creations with family and friends and especially my neighbors. When it comes to birthdays and holidays I am the one in charge of all the desserts.

Ambitions: I am interested in so many things such as nursing, a career in culinary arts and interior design. I want to try as many things as I can both at school and Culpeper Technical Education Center over the next three years so I can narrow down the fields and find what’s right for me.