CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kortney Pillow

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Brian and Amie Pillow
Classes: Algebra 3/Trigonometry, Sports Marketing Advanced, Dual Enrollment English, Econ and Finance, Spanish 4, Chemistry Honors, VA US History Honors, Dual Enrollment English, Econ and Finance and Studio Art 2
Honors: Academic Letter and advanced or honors classes
Extracurricular: Varsity field hockey and lacrosse, Student Council Association Executive Council, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society
Community: I have my own business called Kortney’s Kreations and I create business logos as donations
Hobbies: My business, travel lacrosse, and travel field hockey
Ambitions: My dream is to go to college to become either a pediatric nurse or a travel nurse and eventually work in a hospital. My hope is to help others when I get older.