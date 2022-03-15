 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kortney Pillow

Kortney Pillow

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Brian and Amie Pillow

Classes: Algebra 3/Trigonometry, Sports Marketing Advanced, Dual Enrollment English, Econ and Finance, Spanish 4, Chemistry Honors, VA US History Honors, Dual Enrollment English, Econ and Finance and Studio Art 2

Honors: Academic Letter and advanced or honors classes

Extracurricular: Varsity field hockey and lacrosse, Student Council Association Executive Council, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society

Community: I have my own business called Kortney’s Kreations and I create business logos as donations

Hobbies: My business, travel lacrosse, and travel field hockey

Ambitions: My dream is to go to college to become either a pediatric nurse or a travel nurse and eventually work in a hospital. My hope is to help others when I get older.

