CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kylee Quinn

Culpeper County High School
Student: Kylee Quinn
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Brittany Quinn and Joseph Richards
Classes: Advanced PE, Public Speaking, Honors VA US Government, Honors English 12, Early Childhood I, Spanish III, and Ecology
Honors: Scholar-Athlete Award
Extracurricular: Softball, Track
Community: Little League Softball team coach
Hobbies: Unity Softball, Varsity softball and track.
Ambitions: I have accepted a scholarship to play Division 1 softball for Hampton University. I will study to one day become an ESPN sportscaster.