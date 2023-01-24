 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kylee Quinn

  • 0
Quinn-Kylee CCHS spotlight

Kylee Quinn

Culpeper County High School

Student: Kylee Quinn

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Brittany Quinn and Joseph Richards

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Classes: Advanced PE, Public Speaking, Honors VA US Government, Honors English 12, Early Childhood I, Spanish III, and Ecology

Honors: Scholar-Athlete Award

Extracurricular: Softball, Track

Community: Little League Softball team coach

Hobbies: Unity Softball, Varsity softball and track.

Ambitions: I have accepted a scholarship to play Division 1 softball for Hampton University. I will study to one day become an ESPN sportscaster.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

George Santos claims he survived 'assassination attempt'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert