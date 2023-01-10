 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Lawson Fitts

  • 0
CCHS Spotlight Fitts

Lawson Fitts

Culpeper County High School

Student: Lawson Fitts

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Meredith and John Fitts

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Classes: Honors Human Anatomy, Dual Enrollment Nursing Healthcare Technician, Honors VA US Government, Advanced Yearbook Design, DE English 12, Nutrition and Wellness, and Algebra III Trig

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, Councilor Of the Week at Camp Albemarle

Extracurricular: SCA club, FCCLA, Varsity Cheer and Key Club

Community: I have devoted the entirety of my summers to volunteering at a youth Christian camp where I was a counselor for groups of 10-12 kids at a time, all day, six days a week; Vacation Bible School Leader for Park Valley Church; equine center volunteer, Morehead City animal shelter volunteer, painted trash cans to be put up around the perimeter of CCHS and part-time dental office employee where I cleaned tools, prepped for patients, and assisted in filling out patient paperwork.

People are also reading…

Hobbies: cheerleading, baking, and boating. From my experience on the CCHS Varsity Cheer team I have learned that nothing comes easy, everything achieved must be worked for and earned. Just like in baking, in life you can’t always take shortcuts. All rewarding outcomes are the result of patience and effort. Going out on a boat is a fun team effort, you’ll learn quickly the importance of teamwork and responsibility when it comes to anchoring and docking.

Ambitions: I dream of a career-driven future where I’m working in the healthcare field doing what I love most. Contributing to my education while also providing for those in need and making a positive impact in their lives is where I know I will be most content.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

A teacher was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to police and school officials. No students were injured but an adult was taken to the hospital. Police believe they have the person responsible in custody but declined to provide any details about that person Friday afternoon. However, at least one child who said she witnessed the ...

Culpeper teen passes U.S. citizenship exam

Culpeper teen passes U.S. citizenship exam

Yhilee Chavarria graduated from Eastern View High School last year, and started on her way to being an American citizen—with help from her mom, and Culpeper Literacy Council.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand seizes 112 pounds of crystal meth on its way to Hong Kong

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert