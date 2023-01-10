CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Lawson Fitts

Culpeper County High School

Student: Lawson Fitts

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Meredith and John Fitts

Classes: Honors Human Anatomy, Dual Enrollment Nursing Healthcare Technician, Honors VA US Government, Advanced Yearbook Design, DE English 12, Nutrition and Wellness, and Algebra III Trig

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, Councilor Of the Week at Camp Albemarle

Extracurricular: SCA club, FCCLA, Varsity Cheer and Key Club

Community: I have devoted the entirety of my summers to volunteering at a youth Christian camp where I was a counselor for groups of 10-12 kids at a time, all day, six days a week; Vacation Bible School Leader for Park Valley Church; equine center volunteer, Morehead City animal shelter volunteer, painted trash cans to be put up around the perimeter of CCHS and part-time dental office employee where I cleaned tools, prepped for patients, and assisted in filling out patient paperwork.

Hobbies: cheerleading, baking, and boating. From my experience on the CCHS Varsity Cheer team I have learned that nothing comes easy, everything achieved must be worked for and earned. Just like in baking, in life you can’t always take shortcuts. All rewarding outcomes are the result of patience and effort. Going out on a boat is a fun team effort, you’ll learn quickly the importance of teamwork and responsibility when it comes to anchoring and docking.

Ambitions: I dream of a career-driven future where I’m working in the healthcare field doing what I love most. Contributing to my education while also providing for those in need and making a positive impact in their lives is where I know I will be most content.