CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Leah Knott

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Kimberly & Ray Knott
Classes: Dual Enrollment/Mountain Vista Governor’s School Biology, DE/AP/MVGS Statistics, DE/MVGS Humanities, DE/MVGS Psychology, Creative Writing, Human Anatomy, Advanced Placement US History and Concert Band
Awards: All-A Academic Honor Roll, Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors’ Association member, All-District 13 Honor Band, Academic Excellence Award in Music, Harvard Book Award and Scholar Athlete Award
Extracurricular: Student Council Association, elected class representative, CCHS Concert Band percussionist and playing drumset for CCHS Choral and Drama performances
Sports: CCHS Competitive Swimming team
Community: St. James Episcopal Church Youth Group (led to confirmation in the church and mission trip next summer), Carousel Frozen Treats employee and Serendipity Equine volunteer
Hobbies: I really enjoy making music with my drumset, guitar, and ukulele. If I’m not playing music, I’m reading, writing, baking, or doing any other activities that allow me to be creative. I love to travel. The highlight of my traveling experiences was spending Spring Break in England my freshman year with the performing arts department. I am also a competitive swimmer and try to swim on my own as much as possible. I also love boating, including kayaking and paddle boarding.
Ambitions: After graduating from high school and earning my associates degree through Mountain Vista Governor’s School, I plan to go to college in-state, though I’m not sure yet exactly where. I plan to study either journalism or biology, and I hope to be able to study abroad for a period of time. After college, I hope to find a stable career in which I can use my skills to do good in the world.