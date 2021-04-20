CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Leah Knott

Hobbies: I really enjoy making music with my drumset, guitar, and ukulele. If I’m not playing music, I’m reading, writing, baking, or doing any other activities that allow me to be creative. I love to travel. The highlight of my traveling experiences was spending Spring Break in England my freshman year with the performing arts department. I am also a competitive swimmer and try to swim on my own as much as possible. I also love boating, including kayaking and paddle boarding.