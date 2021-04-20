 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Leah Knott
0 comments
top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Leah Knott

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leah Knott

Leah Knott

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Kimberly & Ray Knott

Classes: Dual Enrollment/Mountain Vista Governor’s School Biology, DE/AP/MVGS Statistics, DE/MVGS Humanities, DE/MVGS Psychology, Creative Writing, Human Anatomy, Advanced Placement US History and Concert Band

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Awards: All-A Academic Honor Roll, Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors’ Association member, All-District 13 Honor Band, Academic Excellence Award in Music, Harvard Book Award and Scholar Athlete Award

Extracurricular: Student Council Association, elected class representative, CCHS Concert Band percussionist and playing drumset for CCHS Choral and Drama performances

Sports: CCHS Competitive Swimming team

Community: St. James Episcopal Church Youth Group (led to confirmation in the church and mission trip next summer), Carousel Frozen Treats employee and Serendipity Equine volunteer

Hobbies: I really enjoy making music with my drumset, guitar, and ukulele. If I’m not playing music, I’m reading, writing, baking, or doing any other activities that allow me to be creative. I love to travel. The highlight of my traveling experiences was spending Spring Break in England my freshman year with the performing arts department. I am also a competitive swimmer and try to swim on my own as much as possible. I also love boating, including kayaking and paddle boarding.

Ambitions: After graduating from high school and earning my associates degree through Mountain Vista Governor’s School, I plan to go to college in-state, though I’m not sure yet exactly where. I plan to study either journalism or biology, and I hope to be able to study abroad for a period of time. After college, I hope to find a stable career in which I can use my skills to do good in the world.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News