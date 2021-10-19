CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Leah Knott

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Ray & Kim Knott
Classes: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment/Mountain Vista Governors School Government and International Relations, AP/MVGS Economics and Personal Finance DE/MVGS Microbiology and Ecology, AP/DE/MVGS Calculus AB, AP Literature Concert Band Student Aid, Ongoing Children’s Literature-Lord Fairfax Community College and AP US History-Virtual VA
Honors: Varsity Letter for Swim (9th-12th) Academic Letter for Straight-A Honor Roll (9th-12th) Harvard Book Award (11th)
Extracurricular: I have been involved with the CCHS SCA since my freshman year and National Honors Society since my junior year. I am a percussionist in the CCHS Concert and Jazz Bands and have been since my freshman year. I swim for the CCHS competitive swim team and have since eighth grade. This coming season I will be a team captain.
Community: Every week since my junior year, I spend at least two hours volunteering at Serendipity Equine, an organization that rescues horses and rehabilitates them into a therapeutic riding program. I am a youth leader for the Saint James Episcopal Church Youth Group. Since my junior year, I have been working at least 15 hours a week as a cashier at Carousel Frozen Treats. I am also a member of the Mountain Vista Governor’s School Acts of Kindness Club, which organizes service projects to benefit Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties. Our current project is making care packages for the senior citizens at The Culpeper retirement home.
Hobbies: I am the type of person who loves to have a creative outlet. I play three musical instruments—drums, guitar, and ukulele—and I love to bake, read, and make craft projects. I also love to travel whenever I get the chance.
Ambitions: In the spring, I will be graduating with both my associates degree and my high school diploma. Afterward, I hope to attend either UVA or William & Mary for college, where I plan to major in biology and study abroad. After college, I hope to make a difference by either working with animals or in the field of genetics or endocrinology.