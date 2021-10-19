CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Leah Knott

Extracurricular : I have been involved with the CCHS SCA since my freshman year and National Honors Society since my junior year. I am a percussionist in the CCHS Concert and Jazz Bands and have been since my freshman year. I swim for the CCHS competitive swim team and have since eighth grade. This coming season I will be a team captain.

Community: Every week since my junior year, I spend at least two hours volunteering at Serendipity Equine, an organization that rescues horses and rehabilitates them into a therapeutic riding program. I am a youth leader for the Saint James Episcopal Church Youth Group. Since my junior year, I have been working at least 15 hours a week as a cashier at Carousel Frozen Treats. I am also a member of the Mountain Vista Governor’s School Acts of Kindness Club, which organizes service projects to benefit Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties. Our current project is making care packages for the senior citizens at The Culpeper retirement home.