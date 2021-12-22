CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Lia Fowler

Culpeper County High School
Student: Lia Fowler, senior
Classes: Dual Enrollment English 243, Advanced Placement Statistics, Studio 1 Art, U.S. History, Musical Theatre, Women's Acapella, Honors Human Anatomy and Honors Government.
Honors: Honor Roll Medals, Choral Performance ZAPP awards, Academic Letter, Academic Excellence, Choral Recognitions, VA Governor School for Humanities & Visual Performing Arts Excellence Certificate and State and District Choral competitions.
Extracurricular: Chorus, CCHS Musicals, National Honor Society and Tri M Music Honors Society.
Community: Services to Abused Families volunteer, Culpeper Library volunteer writing weekly book reviews and Collaborative Assistant at Ublox in Reston.
Hobbies: musicals, singing, playing guitar, reading, playing card games, play video games and painting.
Ambitions: I could sit here for hours and tell you about my big Broadway and Psychology dreams, but that's not the kind of person I am. I think for the betterment of my peers and the people I will one day meet. As an up and coming adult, I want to find a way, in whatever I do, to hear other people out. Whichever way my future takes me, I want to be able to remember that people are stronger together. I hope that one day I can take a big breath and exhale with no burdens. I have a lot of ideas for my futures/life, but I also understand that fate plays a big hand into whatever I do one day. For right now, all I can want for future Lia is to be happy with herself, her career, and her life.