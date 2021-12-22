CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Lia Fowler

Ambitions: I could sit here for hours and tell you about my big Broadway and Psychology dreams, but that's not the kind of person I am. I think for the betterment of my peers and the people I will one day meet. As an up and coming adult, I want to find a way, in whatever I do, to hear other people out. Whichever way my future takes me, I want to be able to remember that people are stronger together. I hope that one day I can take a big breath and exhale with no burdens. I have a lot of ideas for my futures/life, but I also understand that fate plays a big hand into whatever I do one day. For right now, all I can want for future Lia is to be happy with herself, her career, and her life.