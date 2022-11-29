CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Mackenzie Dove

Culpeper County High School
Student: Mackenzie Dove
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Rhonda and Chip Dove
Classes: Honors US Government, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors English, Early Childhood II, Womens Acappella, and Student Aide
Honors: A and A/B honor roll, Letter and Jacket (11th and 12th grade)
Extracurricular: Choir, Tri-M and Little Blues
Community: Over the summer, I babysat at least 25 hours per week. I also volunteer to clean my church once a month, help with Culpeper Middle School musicals and occasionally organize the fine arts sheet music closet.
Hobbies: I enjoy going camping, hiking and occasionally making jewelry for my friends and family.
Ambitions: My biggest ambition for the future is to become a preschool teacher. I believe nothing could make me happier than the idea of being able to make an impact on such young individuals.