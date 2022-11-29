 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Mackenzie Dove

  • 0
Dove-Mackenzie

Mackenzie Dove

Culpeper County High School

Student: Mackenzie Dove

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Rhonda and Chip Dove

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Classes: Honors US Government, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors English, Early Childhood II, Womens Acappella, and Student Aide

Honors: A and A/B honor roll, Letter and Jacket (11th and 12th grade)

Extracurricular: Choir, Tri-M and Little Blues 

Community: Over the summer, I babysat at least 25 hours per week. I also volunteer to clean my church once a month, help with Culpeper Middle School musicals and occasionally organize the fine arts sheet music closet.

People are also reading…

Hobbies: I enjoy going camping, hiking and occasionally making jewelry for my friends and family.

Ambitions: My biggest ambition for the future is to become a preschool teacher. I believe nothing could make me happier than the idea of being able to make an impact on such young individuals.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French baguette may be included in UNESCO heritage list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert