CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Madison Callahan

Ambitions: My dream is to be a physical therapist assistant. Right now, I am in the nursing program at CTEC in the spring, and I will graduate high school with my CNA (certified nursing assistant certificate). My plan is to continue my education through Germanna Community Colleg to finish the second year of the nursing program and then transfer to a four year-school, finish within one year and receive my RN (registered nurse certification). Later, I plan on going back to school to study to be a PTA and doing the thing I love most. I want to help people recover, but I want to be the one doing it. It would be amazing to be a physical therapist, but I want some of the action and to help people stand back on their feet again, literally.