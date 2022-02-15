CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Madison Callahan

Culpeper County High School
Student: Madison Callahan
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Mark and Hope Callahan
Classes: English, Ecology, Government, Math, Student Aid, Gym, and nursing program at Culpeper Technical Education Center.
Honors: letterman jacket for grade-point average of 3.6 or higher, honor roll, travel team MVP and leadership award, perfect attendance from kindergarten to 8th grade and from 10th grade to now, U4 Little Comets coordinator, National Honor Society and Student Council Association.
Extracurricular: choir, CSC travel soccer, CCHS varsity soccer, track, cross country, One Voice through Precious Blood Catholic Church, Student Council Association and National Honor Society.
Community: about five hours of community service each week, church choir practice and playing at mass, U4 Little Comets soccer volunteer, Christmas Basket program and Central Office volunteer
Hobbies: I love to hike, paddle board, bike and swim. I love to play soccer and go four-wheeling on our four-wheeler and in our Jeep. I enjoy hanging out with my friends in my spare time and work.
Ambitions: My dream is to be a physical therapist assistant. Right now, I am in the nursing program at CTEC in the spring, and I will graduate high school with my CNA (certified nursing assistant certificate). My plan is to continue my education through Germanna Community Colleg to finish the second year of the nursing program and then transfer to a four year-school, finish within one year and receive my RN (registered nurse certification). Later, I plan on going back to school to study to be a PTA and doing the thing I love most. I want to help people recover, but I want to be the one doing it. It would be amazing to be a physical therapist, but I want some of the action and to help people stand back on their feet again, literally.