Culpeper County
High School
Student: Madison MacEwen
Sophomore: Age 16
Parent: Lacey Armstrong
Classes: Introduction to Leadership, World History II, English 10, Spanish I, Geometry, Honors Earth Science, Agricultural Structural Systems and Health/PE 10
Honors: Honor Roll
Extracurricular: Boy Scouts troop historian, FCCLA historian, assistant senior patrol leader
Community: S.A.F.E. bingo fundraiser catering volunteer, serving food at CTEC, Cub Scouts Aviation Day and Veterans recognition on Memorial Day
Hobbies: Boy Scouts of America scouting
Ambitions: I hope to protect or work with nature as a Forest Ranger