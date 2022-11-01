 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marissa Bartley

Bartley, Marissa.JPG

Marissa Bartley

Culpeper County High School

Student: Marissa Bartley

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Jessica Schusteritsch and Richard Bartley

Classes: Germanna Scholars Dual Enrollment English, GS DE Government, GS DE Biology, Early Childhood Education 2, Early Release for Work Study Cooperative

Honors: A/B honor roll awards, academic excellence awards, perfect attendance award, deans and presidents list at Germanna Community College

Extracurricular: Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society Vice President

Community: I work two jobs—waiting tables at a restaurant downtown and assisting at a preschool. In my free time, I enjoy volunteering at my church.

Hobbies: cheerleading and baton twirling

Ambitions: I look forward to attending a four year university where I plan to further my education in psychology.

