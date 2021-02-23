 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Maya Alexis Anthony
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Maya Alexis Anthony

Maya Alexis Anthony

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Craig and Catherine Medos

Classes: Germanna Scholars College Composition, I/Psych, 101/Academic Colloquium, Pre-Calculus, I/US History, I/Intro to ITE, Econ and Finance, Chemistry, College Composition II, Sociology 101, Academic Colloquium, Pre-Calculus II, US History II, Public Speaking, Nutrition and Wellness and Concert Band

Awards: Energy Maker’s Fair volunteer and positive referral

Extracurricular: Hangouts Club and Medford League Coach

Sports: Field Hockey and Lacrosse

Community: I work at Shawn’s BBQ and am a day camp volunteer for lacrosse and field hockey run by Kid Central

Hobbies: Baking, painting and walking my dogs

Ambitions: I hope to enlist in the Navy to be a Hospital Corpsman and to hopefully deploy with the Marine Corps as a field medic. After the Navy, I hope to find a job as a Pediatrician, but that plan might change in the future.

