CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Meagan Fay

Culpeper County High School
Student: Meagan Fay
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Gary Fay and Karen Windland
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, AP US Government, Dual Enrollment Psychology, AP Literature & Composition, Advanced Lifetime Activities, African American History
Honors: Entrepreneurial Energy winning team; Recognition of Academic Excellence in Social Studies; Recognition of Academic Excellence in Marketing; All Year All A Honor Roll; National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; Student-Athlete Award; 2nd Team All-District Girls Soccer; Girls’ Cross Country Sportsmanship Award; Humanities Summer Residential Governor’s School; All Year Honor Roll and Academic Spotlight
Extracurricular: Student Council Association President; VA State Student Council Association Advisory Committee; SCA Social Media Coordinator; Debate Club co-president; SCA Executive Council; Varsity Girls’ Soccer; Girls’ Cross Country; Girls’ Winter Track; Academic Team; Superintendent Student Advisory Group; Chick-fil-A Leader Academy; SGA and Girls Athletic Association
Community: Empowering Culpeper USDA Food Distribution; Little Comets Head Coach; Little Comets Junior Coach; Part-time receptionist Battlefield Automotive; Homework Helpers and Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp
Hobbies: running, reading, hiking, and baking
Ambitions: I hope to finish out my senior year successfully by maintaining my grades and making a difference at CCHS. After graduating, I hope to attend a four-year university where I can further my education. Wherever I go I plan to be very involved and possibly do research during my time there. At this time, I do not have an intended major.