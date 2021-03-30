CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Meagan Fay

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Gary Fay and Karen Windland
Classes: Advanced Placement Language and Composition, Dual Enrollment U.S. History, AP Micro-Economics, Spanish IV, Chemistry Honors, Macro-Economics Business Management and DE Calculus I
Awards: All Year All A Honor Roll, Student-Athlete Award, 2nd Team All-District Girls Soccer, Girls’ Cross Country Sportsmanship Award, Student-Athlete Award, Humanities Summer Residential Governor’s School, Academic Spotlight, National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society
Extracurricular: SGA, Girls Athletic Association, Superintendent Student Advisory Group, SCA Executive Council, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, SCA Executive Council Junior Class Representative & Social Media Coordinator, Debate Club Co-president
Sports: Varsity Girls Soccer, Girls Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Girls Soccer, Academic Team and Girls Winter Track
Community: Homework Helpers, Little Comets Junior Coach, Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp, Little Comets Coach, Part-time receptionist at Battlefield Automotive, Empowering Culpeper USDA Food Distribution
Hobbies: CSC travel team, baking, running, and reading
Ambitions: I plan to graduate with an advanced diploma in the top percent of my class. After high school my goal is to go to a four year university such as UVA, Boston College, or Bowdoin College. Thereafter I may pursue my graduate degree or possibly attend law school. Whatever I choose, will definitely be devoted to helping others.