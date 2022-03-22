CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Megan McClelland

Culpeper County High School
Parents: Jeffrey & Karen McClelland
Junior: Age 17
Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Calculus, Small Animal Care ll Pre Vet, Dual Enrollment English 111, DE VA US History, Econ and Finance, Craft Design and Principles of Business/Marketing
Honors: Outstanding Achievement Award in English Extracurricular Activities, 4-H officer for two years, American Interschool Riding Competition high point rider in 2019, FFA and the Green Ribbon Club
Community: Local farm volunteer for more than 175 hours
Hobbies: Eventing horses and competing in hunters/jumpers, kayaking and hiking
Ambitions: I want to get a degree in Business Marketing or Management. I aspire to be an entrepreneur.