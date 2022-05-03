CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Michael Marshall

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Kevin & Michelle Marshall
Classes: Econ and Finance, Advanced Theatre, Spanish III, Algebra III Trig, Child Development, VA US History Honors, Human Anatomy Honors, English 11
Honors: Honor Roll, Academic Letter, forensics award, Zapp Awards.
Extracurricular: theater, track, SCA, SAG
Community: part-time job
Hobbies: singing, acting and reading
Ambitions: I want to be surrounded by people that will support me and make me happy, and I hope that I will find a job in the psychology or arts field that will make me happy, and keep me and my family financially stable.