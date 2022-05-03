 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Michael Marshall

Michael Marshall

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Kevin & Michelle Marshall

Classes: Econ and Finance, Advanced Theatre, Spanish III, Algebra III Trig, Child Development, VA US History Honors, Human Anatomy Honors, English 11

Honors: Honor Roll, Academic Letter, forensics award, Zapp Awards.

Extracurricular: theater, track, SCA, SAG

Community: part-time job

Hobbies: singing, acting and reading

Ambitions: I want to be surrounded by people that will support me and make me happy, and I hope that I will find a job in the psychology or arts field that will make me happy, and keep me and my family financially stable.

