 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Michelle Ann Balderrama
0 comments
top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Michelle Ann Balderrama

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michelle Ann Balderrama

Michelle Ann Balderrama

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Mirian Caballero & Robert Balderrama

Classes: Dual Enrollment VA/US History, Advanced Placement English Lang, Student Aide, AP Calculus, AP VVAE Economics (Micro), VVA Human Anatomy, Marketing Mgmt. E-Squared; VVA Economics (Macro) and AP DE Psychology

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: AP Scholar Award, Blue Devil Pride Challenge Coin, Honor Roll and Homecoming Court

Extracurricular: SCA, Recording Secretary; Principal’s Executive Council, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Miles of Scarves Club, JSA Women’s Leadership Institute, Class of 2022 Club, MVGS Art Club, and Debate Team

Sports: CCHS JV Girls’ Soccer Captain and CCHS Varsity Girls’ Soccer

Community: Culpeper Soccer Club U4 Little Comets Volunteer Coach, student contributor to Culpeper Star-Exponent, PACT tutoring volunteer, Homework Helpers, CCHS weekly newsletter Spanish translation, and USDA Food Distribution

Hobbies: writing, painting and reading

Ambitions: I have a lot of dreams. In the near future, I plan to attend a four-year university where I can study neuroscience, as well as possibly political science. I want to move to New York, and eventually travel the world. I will strive to be a published author and own my own business. I aspire to do research on cognitive degenerative diseases, and find cures or treatments. My dream is to start a non-profit for Bolivia, and one day be involved in government there as well as here. I like working with people, talking to people, and helping people, and that, above all is my biggest dream.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogwood Village is one of a few Covid-free nursing homes
Latest News

Dogwood Village is one of a few Covid-free nursing homes

Dogwood Village is one of the only 6.7% of nearly 270 nursing homes in Virginia that have not had any residents test positive for COVID-19. Dogwood Village held its third and final vaccine clinic Tuesday for staff or residents who have not yet had the second dose of their vaccine or need the first dose. Staff members continue to be screened daily and tested twice weekly. Dogwood continues to wait for guidance from the top health agencies for information on resident visitation and plans to share those directives as soon as it receives them. Residents and staff are thankful for the many kind gestures provided by the community and would encourage the community to continue calling and visiting through FaceTime and window-visits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News