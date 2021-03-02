CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Michelle Ann Balderrama

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Mirian Caballero & Robert Balderrama
Classes: Dual Enrollment VA/US History, Advanced Placement English Lang, Student Aide, AP Calculus, AP VVAE Economics (Micro), VVA Human Anatomy, Marketing Mgmt. E-Squared; VVA Economics (Macro) and AP DE Psychology
Honors: AP Scholar Award, Blue Devil Pride Challenge Coin, Honor Roll and Homecoming Court
Extracurricular: SCA, Recording Secretary; Principal’s Executive Council, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Miles of Scarves Club, JSA Women’s Leadership Institute, Class of 2022 Club, MVGS Art Club, and Debate Team
Sports: CCHS JV Girls’ Soccer Captain and CCHS Varsity Girls’ Soccer
Community: Culpeper Soccer Club U4 Little Comets Volunteer Coach, student contributor to Culpeper Star-Exponent, PACT tutoring volunteer, Homework Helpers, CCHS weekly newsletter Spanish translation, and USDA Food Distribution
Hobbies: writing, painting and reading
Ambitions: I have a lot of dreams. In the near future, I plan to attend a four-year university where I can study neuroscience, as well as possibly political science. I want to move to New York, and eventually travel the world. I will strive to be a published author and own my own business. I aspire to do research on cognitive degenerative diseases, and find cures or treatments. My dream is to start a non-profit for Bolivia, and one day be involved in government there as well as here. I like working with people, talking to people, and helping people, and that, above all is my biggest dream.