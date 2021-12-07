 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Michelle Balderrama
Michelle Balderrama

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parent: Mirian Caballero

Classes: Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, AP U.S. Government, AP Comparative Government, VVA AP Literature and Composition, Personal Econ and Finance, Physical Conditioning, AP Spanish Language and Culture Service Learning

Honors: E-Squared Business Competition winner, Student of Thrive Scholars College Access Program, AP Scholar Award, Collegeboard National Hispanic Scholar Recognition, Collegeboard National Rural and Small Town Scholar Recognition, Blue Devil Challenge Coin recipient for translating weekly newsletter Student Athlete Awards, Recognition of Excellence in Social Studies and English, Academic Spotlight and Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Student Council Assoc. Executive Council-Senior Class President, Secretary, Representative, Girls’ Varsity Soccer, Miles of Scarves, Debate Team Co-President/Co-Founder, Academic Team and National Honor Society

Community: Co-Op intern as a translator for CCPS; Culpeper Soccer Club Little Comets Volunteer Coach; Volunteer Math Tutor with the PACT Organization and Homework Helpers

Hobbies: painting and writing

Ambitions: Next summer, I plan to be in California for a summer academy, and by this time next year I hope to be attending a four-year university. I’m looking forward to exploring my new city! I hope to travel, write, and continue tutoring. I’ll keep y’all updated as to where I end up going.

