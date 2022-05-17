CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Natalie Allen

Culpeper County High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Bryan & Marybeth Allen
Classes: Advanced Placement World History, Math Analysis Honors, English 10 Honors, Spanish II, Piano Lab Class, Chemistry Honors, Computer Info Systems, Health & PE
Honors: All A Honor Roll, Recognition of Excellence Award, Academic Award, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group
Extracurricular: Student Council Assoc., Elected Member of Executive Council, CCHS Miles of Scarves Chapter, National Art Honor Society vice president, Yearbook Club and Green Ribbon Committee
Community: Precious Blood Catholic Church usher, Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Walk MS Culpeper, Bike MS Williamsburg, over 50 hours knitting scarves for MS Society, Miles of Scarves booth volunteer
Hobbies: Soccer, Drawing, Painting, Cooking, Baking, Knitting, Crocheting, Reading
Ambitions: I would like to attend a four-year college and pursue a career in environmental science that will help me strive to find ways to preserve our resources and lessen our carbon footprint.