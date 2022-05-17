 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Natalie Allen

  • 0
Natalie Allen

Natalie Allen

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore: Age 16

Parents: Bryan & Marybeth Allen

Classes: Advanced Placement World History, Math Analysis Honors, English 10 Honors, Spanish II, Piano Lab Class, Chemistry Honors, Computer Info Systems, Health & PE

Honors: All A Honor Roll, Recognition of Excellence Award, Academic Award, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group

Extracurricular: Student Council Assoc., Elected Member of Executive Council, CCHS Miles of Scarves Chapter, National Art Honor Society vice president, Yearbook Club and Green Ribbon Committee

Community: Precious Blood Catholic Church usher, Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Walk MS Culpeper, Bike MS Williamsburg, over 50 hours knitting scarves for MS Society, Miles of Scarves booth volunteer

People are also reading…

Hobbies: Soccer, Drawing, Painting, Cooking, Baking, Knitting, Crocheting, Reading

Ambitions: I would like to attend a four-year college and pursue a career in environmental science that will help me strive to find ways to preserve our resources and lessen our carbon footprint.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO enlargement: Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek membership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert