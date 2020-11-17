CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Noah Cook

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Leslie and Greg Cook
Classes: Advanced Placement English Literature, AP Calculus, AP Economics, AP Computer Science, AP Art History, AP U.S. Government, Dual Enrollment Civil War History, Spanish IV
Honors: National Wordwright Challenge- #41 in nation Recognition of Excellence; Virginia Summer Residential Governor’s School; Scholastic Bowl Nationals Qualifiers; Honor Roll and Academic Spotlight.
Extracurricular: National Honor Society Vice President, Model United Nations President, Future Business Leaders of America Treasurer and Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy.
Sports: Varsity Scholastic Bowl, Varsity Swim Team and Indoor Track and Field.
Community: Registered EMT-B at Culpeper County Fire and Rescue; Empowering Culpeper Food distribution volunteer; Culpeper Medical Center ER attendant and Jets Youth Football League.
Hobbies: Playing Guitar, hiking, studying, and an excessive amount of reading.
Ambitions: I’d like to go to college, followed by law school, and hopefully make my parents proud of me. I also hope to one day invent a version of pistachio ice cream that doesn’t taste completely terrible.
