CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Noelle Brown

Culpeper County High School senior
Parents: Michael Brown and Amanda Harper
Classes: Honors Government; Dual Enrollment British Lit/. DE Civil War—Creative Writing; Spanish III; Women’s Acapella; Advanced Acting and Honors Human Anatomy
Honors: ZAPP Award, Scholar Athlete, Radford’s Governor’s School Program for Voice/Visual & Performing Arts, Cross Country Varsity letter, District Choir, All-state choir alternate, Theatre Department Recognition of Excellence, 1st in District for Alto 1, Tri-M Honors Society and National Honor Society.
Extracurricular: 4-H Swine Club Secretary and Chaplain, and musicals and theatre production participant.
Sports: Varsity Cross Country and Track
Community: Salvation Army bell ringer; Rappahannock Hunt volunteer and babysitting
Hobbies: I write/compose music for singing and piano, write poetry, participate in musicals and theatre productions, always listen to 80s music, collect records/old-fashioned albums from the 60s-80s, love to read.
Ambitions: My hope is to attend a four-year college with a major in performing arts (specifically theatre), along with studying journalism or literature. My dream is to attend a school and start my life on the west coast, and eventually move to Los Angeles to pursue my dream of being in the acting business.
