CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Noelle Brown

Hobbies : I write/compose music for singing and piano, write poetry, participate in musicals and theatre productions, always listen to 80s music, collect records/old-fashioned albums from the 60s-80s, love to read.

Ambitions: My hope is to attend a four-year college with a major in performing arts (specifically theatre), along with studying journalism or literature. My dream is to attend a school and start my life on the west coast, and eventually move to Los Angeles to pursue my dream of being in the acting business.