CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Olan Faulk
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Olan Faulk

Olan Faulk

Olan Faulk

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Classes: Dual Enrollment English 111-112; DE US History; Health & PE 9 VVA; Advanced Placement Physics; Econ and Finance; Principles of Business and Marketing; Tech Draw Basic and DE Calculus 263

Awards: Highland Scholar (recently transferred from Highland School to CCHS); Highest Honor Roll; Class Officer; Academic Excellence Award in College Prep Biology and National Spanish Exam Bronze Award Winner

Extracurricular: Highland School Ultimate Frisbee Club; Highland Robotics Team 8th and Boy Scouts of America working toward Eagle Scout

Sports: CCHS Baseball Team; State Final Four Varsity baseball team at Highland School and JV captain; Warrenton American Legion Post 73 baseball team

Community: Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue volunteer; Firefighter I/II and Hazmat Ops class and Warrenton Safeway clerk

Hobbies: Baseball, Volunteering at the fire station, Collecting baseball cards

Ambitions: I hope to attend a four-year school to study Mechanical Engineering and then begin a career in that field.

