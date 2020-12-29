 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS Academic Spotlight: Olivia Mills
0 comments
editor's pick

CCHS Academic Spotlight: Olivia Mills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Olivia Mills CCHS Academic Spotlight

Olivia Mills

 Gordon

Culpeper County High School

Grade: Senior

Parents: Jeremy and Cheri Mills

Classes: Women’s A Capella H Human Anatomy VVA AP Statistics VVA AP Human Geography VVA AP English Literature VVA Government VVA Psychology VVA American Sign Language

Awards: All State Choir 1st Alternate-11 Academic Letter Award-10 National Honor Society-11-12 Tri-M Music Honor Society-10-12 All District Choir Delegate-9-11 Student Ambassador-11 VMEA Senior Honor Choir Delegate-12

Activities: Founder and Organizer of “Homework Helpers”; SCA Member; CPR, AED, and First Aid Certified (for the healthcare provider); Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy Member; Incredibelles Member (vocal trio); CDC Virtual Public Health Camp

Sports: JV Field Hockey-9

Community Service: Digital Intern for Abigail Spanberger’s Congressional re-election campaign; Homework Helpers; Incredibelles; Culpeper Hospital Junior Auxiliary; SAFE

Hobbies: Baking Singing Playing guitar, lessons for 5 years; Painting

Goals: I plan to attend American University in the fall to study public health. After graduating, I want to work with an organization like (Red) or One to provide education and healthcare to underserved communities around the world.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories December 29

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News