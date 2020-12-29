CCHS Academic Spotlight: Olivia Mills

Activities : Founder and Organizer of “Homework Helpers”; SCA Member; CPR, AED, and First Aid Certified (for the healthcare provider); Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy Member; Incredibelles Member (vocal trio); CDC Virtual Public Health Camp

Goals: I plan to attend American University in the fall to study public health. After graduating, I want to work with an organization like (Red) or One to provide education and healthcare to underserved communities around the world.