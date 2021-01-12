CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Olivia Searle

Ambitions: My dream for the future is to attend James Madison University. I would like to major in special education with a concentration in Autism. I would like to also get a minor in music therapy. Of course, I want to still be involved in theater at Forbes Center and be in an a cappella group like the JMU Overtones. Being on the Special Education Advisory Committee, singing at local nursing homes, and working with students in Perfect Pals and Hangouts, gave me direction. I realized that I truly enjoyed working with people and trying to make a difference. I would love to come back to Culpeper County Public Schools and teach in the future!