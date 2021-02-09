 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Reilly Tanner
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Reilly Tanner

Reilly Tanner

Reilly Tanner

 Gordon

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Nikki and Eddie Tanner

Classes: Men’s A Cappella, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP U.S. Government, Dual Enrollment English 111/112, Tech Theatre Discrete Math, AP Environmental Science and Advanced Acting Studio Art

Honors: National Junior Honor Society, Bronze Medal for Excellence in the Arts, All-State Chorus, CCHS Theatre Best Comedian, CCHS Theatre Best Supporting Actor, Varsity Letter in Theatre for VHSL Regional, Scholar Student Athlete and Virginia All District SATB Chorus

Extracurricular: Life Scout working on Eagle Scout (Boy Scouts of America), founder and captain of CCHS’s first ever e-sports team, ambassador for incoming freshman, Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy, Superintendent’s Task Force, men’s acappella section leader, performer in 11 plays and musicals at CCHS and forensics team member

Sports: Winter and spring track and e-sports

Community: Boy Scouts projects, Read Across America volunteer; Maker Fair volunteer and Outdoor Escapes employee

Hobbies: Fauquier Community Theatre, Four County Players, Fauquier Swim Club team, voice acting and acting lessons and voice and technical recording training

Ambitions: My passion is in voice acting and voiceover, and ultimately I’d love to voice-act in a Disney movie one day. I plan to attend college to study acting for stage and screen, as well as technical music recording, to continue honing my craft. I’m in the process of creating a website and voice demo reel so that I can simultaneously begin applying for voiceover work as I continue my education, and hope to secure an internship with a local radio station this year.

