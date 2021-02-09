CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Reilly Tanner

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Nikki and Eddie Tanner
Classes: Men’s A Cappella, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP U.S. Government, Dual Enrollment English 111/112, Tech Theatre Discrete Math, AP Environmental Science and Advanced Acting Studio Art
Honors: National Junior Honor Society, Bronze Medal for Excellence in the Arts, All-State Chorus, CCHS Theatre Best Comedian, CCHS Theatre Best Supporting Actor, Varsity Letter in Theatre for VHSL Regional, Scholar Student Athlete and Virginia All District SATB Chorus
Extracurricular: Life Scout working on Eagle Scout (Boy Scouts of America), founder and captain of CCHS’s first ever e-sports team, ambassador for incoming freshman, Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy, Superintendent’s Task Force, men’s acappella section leader, performer in 11 plays and musicals at CCHS and forensics team member
Sports: Winter and spring track and e-sports
Community: Boy Scouts projects, Read Across America volunteer; Maker Fair volunteer and Outdoor Escapes employee
Hobbies: Fauquier Community Theatre, Four County Players, Fauquier Swim Club team, voice acting and acting lessons and voice and technical recording training
Ambitions: My passion is in voice acting and voiceover, and ultimately I’d love to voice-act in a Disney movie one day. I plan to attend college to study acting for stage and screen, as well as technical music recording, to continue honing my craft. I’m in the process of creating a website and voice demo reel so that I can simultaneously begin applying for voiceover work as I continue my education, and hope to secure an internship with a local radio station this year.