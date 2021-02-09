CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Reilly Tanner

Ambitions: My passion is in voice acting and voiceover, and ultimately I’d love to voice-act in a Disney movie one day. I plan to attend college to study acting for stage and screen, as well as technical music recording, to continue honing my craft. I’m in the process of creating a website and voice demo reel so that I can simultaneously begin applying for voiceover work as I continue my education, and hope to secure an internship with a local radio station this year.