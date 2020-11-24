 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS Academic Spotlight: Riley Fay
0 comments

CCHS Academic Spotlight: Riley Fay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Riley Fay

Riley Fay

Culpeper County High SchoolStudent: Riley Fay

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Karen Windland and Gary Fay

Classes: French IV, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, Dual Enrollment Civil War, AP European History, AP US Government & Politics, AP Psychology and AP English Literature & Composition

Honors: All-A Honor Roll, Recognition of Excellence Exceptional Award, Academic Team Top Rookie Award, Sophomore Academic Spotlight, Academic Team MVP, Governor’s School for the Humanities, AP Scholar with Distinction, Junior Academic Spotlight, West Point Leadership & Ethics Conference

Extracurricular: Student Council Association, SCA Member-at-Large, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, SCA Executive Council, Model United Nations Vice President and National Honor Society.

Community: Homework Helpers, part-time receptionist at Battlefield Automotive, Empowering Culpeper USDA Distribution, County Registrar’s Office volunteer and Culpeper Star-Exponent internship.

Hobbies: Reading, writing, drawing, baking and cooking.

Ambitions: After graduating with my advanced diploma, I plan to go to a four-year college and study U.S. & international politics, possibly pursuing a law degree afterwards. I want to be an active member of my community and never stop learning.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Family warns of Thanksgiving after superspreader birthday party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News