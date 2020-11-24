CCHS Academic Spotlight: Riley Fay

Culpeper County High SchoolStudent: Riley Fay
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Karen Windland and Gary Fay
Classes: French IV, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, AP Statistics, Dual Enrollment Civil War, AP European History, AP US Government & Politics, AP Psychology and AP English Literature & Composition
Honors: All-A Honor Roll, Recognition of Excellence Exceptional Award, Academic Team Top Rookie Award, Sophomore Academic Spotlight, Academic Team MVP, Governor’s School for the Humanities, AP Scholar with Distinction, Junior Academic Spotlight, West Point Leadership & Ethics Conference
Extracurricular: Student Council Association, SCA Member-at-Large, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, SCA Executive Council, Model United Nations Vice President and National Honor Society.
Community: Homework Helpers, part-time receptionist at Battlefield Automotive, Empowering Culpeper USDA Distribution, County Registrar’s Office volunteer and Culpeper Star-Exponent internship.
Hobbies: Reading, writing, drawing, baking and cooking.
Ambitions: After graduating with my advanced diploma, I plan to go to a four-year college and study U.S. & international politics, possibly pursuing a law degree afterwards. I want to be an active member of my community and never stop learning.
