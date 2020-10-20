CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Saarah Ali

Culpeper County High School
Grade: 12
Parents: Arif and Asma Ali
Classes: Germanna Community College Dual Enrollment Applied Calculus, GCC Survey of English Literature I & II, GCC General Biology I & II, American National Politics, GCC First Aid and Safety, World Mythology, Student Assistant—Sports Medicine 1 &2; GCC Statistics I; GCC State and Local Politics
Awards & Honors: 9th: A/B Honor Roll 10th: A/B Honor Roll 11th: A/B Honor Roll
Extracurricular: 10th: Backstage crew for CCHS musicals (Beauty and the Beast Jr. and Mamma Mia!) 11th: SCA
Sports: 9th and 10th Girls Tennis
Community involvement: Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Program volunteer, Culpeper Regional Hospital Junior Auxiliary and McLean Islamic Center volunteer.
Hobbies: Reading, photography, baking, and doing henna
Ambitions: When I graduate from high school and the Germanna Scholars Program, I hope to attend a four-year university in Virginia. I want a career that allows me to help others, so I want to study to become either a physician assistant specializing in pediatrics or dermatology or an occupational therapist. In between all of this, I definitely want to travel around the world so that I can experience different cultures and lifestyles.
